Former U.S. vice president Al Gore was famously misquoted back in 1999 that he invented the internet. The vice president stopped by Tech Insider recently and explained what his contribution to the biggest disruption in technology actually was.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.