Here's Everything We Know About Al Gore's 'Serious' Girlfriend (And A Photo)

Photo: San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy Newsletter

News from the Washington Post this morning, and NOT your supermarket tabloid: Al Gore has a “serious” girlfriend.Her name is Elizabeth Keadle — Liz — and the Post describes her as a “well-heeled Democratic donor.”



Here’s the kicker (emphasis added):

The relationship is solid enough that she accompanied Gore, 64, and an eclectic group of experts and VIPs (Richard Branson, singer Jason Mraz, actor Tommy Lee Jones) on a trip to Antarctica in January to raise awareness of climate change.

Al and Tipper Gore separated nearly two years ago after 40 years of marriage, and this appears to be Gore’s first serious relationship since the split. The Post reports that Keadle was not a factor in Gore’s split from his wife.

Keadle’s ex-husband is “biotech entrepreneur” Lyle Turner. She has been tied to Al Gore and Democrats for a long time, bundling more than $100,000 in the early 2000s to Democrats. She also was one of the investors that helped Gore buy Current TV in 2004, according to the Post.

This San Diego Reader story details some of Keadle’s history with funding and the Democratic Party:

But Lerach is not alone in Rancho Santa Fe’s elite league of Democratic givers. Close on his heels are the nonhousehold names Lyle Turner and his wife Elizabeth Keadle, who live in a Las Montanas Street mansion with a four-car garage and a pool on about four acres. They have been playing a big role in the Iowa senate race of liberal Democratic incumbent Tom Harkin. They are also big backers of Massachusetts senator John Kerry and his presidential bid, and also have contributed to the PAC of Connecticut senator Joseph Lieberman as well as to that of his former presidential running mate, ex-vice president Al Gore.

According to the Huffington Post’s Fundrace, Keadle has given $5,000 to Democrats this election cycle. In the second quarter of 2011, she gave $5,000 to the 2012 Obama Victory Fund.

Keadle is also a conservationist. She is on the president’s council of the San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy in California, which says its mission is to “promote ecological literacy and environmental responsibility conduct scientific research to advance restoration planning and conservation science.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.