Media Consultant Sues Al Gore For Selling Current TV To Al Jazeera

Media consultant John Terenzio says he conceived of the idea of selling Al Gore’s Current TV to Al Jazeera.Now he’s suing the former vice president for a cut of the $500 million deal, according to the Hollywood Reporter.



Terenzio says Gore was initially opposed to selling Current TV.

Terenzio, who calls himself an “accomplished media executive and producer,” filed a lawsuit demanding $5 million from Current and Al Gore in San Francisco Superior Court on Tuesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He claims he came up with the idea for Al Jazeera to acquire Current TV. Then he met with Richard Blum, a member of Current TV’s board of directors and husband to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, and offered a “step-by-step approach for making the sale of the liberal media outlet to Al Jazeera palatable to U.S. lawmakers, pro-Israel factions, cable operators and, most importantly, the American public,” his lawsuit states.

Gore has been widely criticised for selling his environmentally aware TV network to Al Jazeera, which is funded by the oil-rich Qatari government.

Jon Stewart interrogated Gore about the controversial sale in January. “Because it’s backed by fossil fuel money,” Stewart said. “Can you see how people at home might think, ‘Well, he’s asking me in my life to make choices about light bulbs, and the cost-benefit analysis, for the purpose of sustainability, when I just want to see my book.’ “

Terenzio’s suit also alleges that Gore was “adamant in his rejection of the proposal” to sell to Al Jazeera, but “apparently” he “had a change of heart.”

Then he says he was cut out of the Jan. 2 deal.

Read the full story at The Hollywood Reporter.>

Here he defends himself on the Daily Show:

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

