Al Gore Reveals Steve Jobs' Management Advice For Tim Cook

During an interview with Walt Mossberg at the AsiaD conference, the board member said Jobs — who sat on Disney’s board — always said people would ask, “What would Walt [Disney] do in this situation?”

Gore continued: “And he made it very clear — ‘I don’t want that at Apple.’ He made it clear to Tim Cook and everyone else, ‘Don’t ask what Steve would have done. Follow your own voice.'”

Other highlights:

“I wouldn’t change a single thing in the way the Apple board has handled the balancing of public information versus the privacy of a CEO or an ET member who has a right to privacy. I thought it was handled absolutely correctly.”

“If you were running a corporation and you had a star-studded executive team, do you think it would be a smart thing to lay out in public your feeling about what your current plan is about who’s going ot move to what position for the next couple years? Of course not. That would be a violation of your fiduciary responsibilities to manage the company correctly.”

Gore also had high praise for Cook — “he provided the leadership to really bring all the employees together [during Jobs’ memorial services]” — and the loyalty of the executive team.

