Al Gore And Tipper Are Splitting Up

Al and Tipper Gore are splitting up, according to an email obtained by Politico:



In an “Email from Al and Tipper Gore,” the couple said: “We are announcing today that after a great deal of thought and discussion, we have decided to separate.

“This is very much a mutual and mutually supportive decision that we have made together following a process of long and careful consideration. We ask for respect for our privacy and that of our family, and we do not intend to comment further.”

No word as to whether the Gore’s — who have been married for 40 years — are getting a formal divorce.

So, who get’s to keep the $9-million mansion they bought two weeks ago?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.