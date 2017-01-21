Al Gore has a triumphant new documentary about climate change and Trump that you need to see

PARK CITY, Utah — In 2006, the documentary “An Inconvenient Truth” gave Al Gore, not long after his vice presidency, a huge platform to show the dangers of climate change, a subject he’s fought to educate the public about for decades.

The film won an Oscar and was meant to lead people who had denied climate change to rethink how to combat what scientists have already proven is a major issue facing our world.

Gore has returned with all his PowerPoint gusto to remind everyone that climate change is still here and can’t be ignored with “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,” which just had its world premiere here at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday.

The movie expands on its fact-heavy predecessor to delve deeper into how the world is affected by climate change. It also shows Gore’s seminars and behind-the-scenes dealings to advance the cause.

Directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk, the movie follows Gore as he travels, witnessing how global warming has hurt the world — from the melting glaciers in Greenland to the rising tide in Miami that causes roads to flood.

But the movie also has a little more drama than “An Inconvenient Truth.” Yes, Gore is still doing a PowerPoint presentation, as in the first movie, but we also watch preparations for 2015’s Paris Agreement, a global pact to mitigate the effects of climate change, and how Gore’s manoeuvring with India on solar power helped lead to the landmark agreement.

We also see powerful imagery, like rushing floodwaters that have led to destroyed homes and loss of life, and the prediction in “An Inconvenient Truth” that a storm could flood lower Manhattan coming to fruition when Hurricane Sandy hit New York City in 2012.

One of the most interesting moments in the movie is when Gore travels to Georgetown, Texas, to see for himself how one of the most conservative parts of Texas has taken to alternative means of energy and is quickly becoming one of the most notable regions of the country for the use of renewable energy.

But just when Gore thinks he’s making progress, he comes upon another pothole. The latest is Donald Trump winning the election. Trump promised during his campaign that he would not support the Paris Agreement. As news sites reported and the film shows, Gore has gone to Trump Tower to speak to Trump about climate change.

After the screening of the movie at Sundance on Thursday, Gore did not divulge what he said in that meeting with Trump, but he had a message for the new president about climate change: “We’re going to win this.”

