Meet Al Golden, The Guy Who Turned Around A Doormat Football Program And Unknowingly Walked Into The Huge Miami Mess

In the midst of the Miami football scandal, there is Al Golden. Golden became the head coach of the University of Miami in February after Randy Shannon was fired.When he accepted the job, he had no idea about the scandal, and he felt blindsided when it all began to unravel. But he’s keeping calm and collected under fire. The former Temple University head coach said in a press conference this morning:



“We’ll get through this. I feel like Temple prepared me for this opportunity. We had so many issues when we first got there and some of them were carry-overs from the previous regime, and we stood in there and fixed it, and we fixed it with the lowest APR in the country and we had players suspended for violations from thing that happened before I got there.”

Golden was the perfect fit for the Miami job, a team that has had mediocre seasons the past few years.

When he took over as head coach of Temple in 2005, a team that was kicked out of the Big East and thrown in the non-BCS MAC, they had a 3-31 record. But by 2009 Temple was 9-4 and in a bowl game.

A former tight end at Penn State, he has also been rumoured to be on the short list of JoePa replacements when he finally throws in the towel.

And it seems like Golden was already starting to turn the Miami program around. Miami centre Tyler Horn said Golden is a disciplinarian, but doesn’t expect anything that is out of reach for his team.

Golden had faith in his team too, and was confident Miami could win the ACC this year, he said:

“We only go to work each day and make the sacrifices that we make to do one thing, and that’s to win the ACC. We’re not playing for second. … We didn’t come here to brag or make declarations, but at the end of the day we’re here to win an ACC Championship.”

We hope the scandal that the unknowing Al Golden had nothing to do with doesn’t ruin his high hopes.

