Al Franken Wants Comcast, NBC TV Shows Online For The People!

Sen. Al Franken wants to make sure other people besides Comcast cable subscribers will be able to watch 30 Rock and The Office online.According to his written questions to Comcast and NBC Universal’s executives about their proposed $30-billion merge, Franken requested that they promise to put all their television shows online.



He also wants to make sure that the company will let other online users, besides Comcast cable providers, according to the LA Times.

If the Department of Justice and the FCC approve the deal, Franken wants a guarantee that they won’t remove any shows are already online.

Both executives said during the first round of hearings on Feb. 4 that they have no plans to change their current online content. But merging the company could block out their competition, as critics have noted. Although neither executive gave direct answers on what kind of exclusive content partnership deals they might make, both Comcast and NBCU said they would follow the FCC’s rules.

Both NBC Universal’s Jeff Zucker and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts will continue their dance on Capitol Hill on Feb. 25 to sway lawmakers on to their side of the merger debate.

