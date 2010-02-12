Al Franken Wants Cash For Trashing Comcast-NBCU Merger

Photo: AP
Minnesota Senator Al Franken is trying to spin some widely reported criticism of the $30 million Comcast-NBCU merger into some campaign cash.A huge banner on Franken’s site says “Support the vocal opposition (me)!” with an image of Comcast and NBC’s logos in a slashed circle.
The former NBC SNL star-turned-Senator took the stand during the merger hearings on Capitol Hill last week, noting that he “worked for NBC for many years. And what I know from my previous career has given me reason to be concerned — let me rephrase that, very concerned — about the potential merger of Comcast and NBC Universal,” he said. “You’ll have to excuse me if I don’t just trust their promises and that is from experience in this business.”
Franken sent out an e-mail yesterday, on Feb. 10, and posted this blog post on his site asking donations in exchange for that criticism.
Fights like this one are more than worth having, they’re essential to preserving the fabric of our democracy. I know full well that by taking positions like this, I’m inviting special interest groups to spend a lot of money to defeat me down the road. That’s ok by me — because corporations getting their way isn’t some bad medicine Americans need to swallow — we can stand, fight, and win if we work together. I’m building a movement to grow the momentum we established in 2008, please consider joining us today.
Watch Franken’s testimony from Feb. 4:
