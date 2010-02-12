Al Franken Wants Cash For Trashing Comcast-NBCU Merger

Photo: AP

Minnesota Senator Al Franken is trying to spin some widely reported criticism of the $30 million Comcast-NBCU merger into some campaign cash.A huge banner on Franken’s site says “Support the vocal opposition (me)!” with an image of Comcast and NBC’s logos in a slashed circle.



The former NBC SNL star-turned-Senator took the stand during the merger hearings on Capitol Hill last week, noting that he “worked for NBC for many years. And what I know from my previous career has given me reason to be concerned — let me rephrase that, very concerned — about the potential merger of Comcast and NBC Universal,” he said. “You’ll have to excuse me if I don’t just trust their promises and that is from experience in this business.”

Franken sent out an e-mail yesterday, on Feb. 10, and posted this blog post on his site asking donations in exchange for that criticism.

He wrote in his post:

Fights like this one are more than worth having, they’re essential to preserving the fabric of our democracy. I know full well that by taking positions like this, I’m inviting special interest groups to spend a lot of money to defeat me down the road. That’s ok by me — because corporations getting their way isn’t some bad medicine Americans need to swallow — we can stand, fight, and win if we work together. I’m building a movement to grow the momentum we established in 2008, please consider joining us today.

Watch Franken’s testimony from Feb. 4:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.