Al Franken Broke Down And Wept Today When Discussing The Violence Against Women Act

Here’s Sen. Al Franken today, breaking down and crying while discussing the Violence Against Women Act on the Senate floor. (Via The Huffington Post)



He choked up when talking about the legacy of the late Sheila Wellstone, who was a staunch advocate for ending women’s violence. Wellstone and her husband Paul, the late Senator from Minnesota, died in a plane crash in 2002.

The VAWA passed easily in the Senate today by a vote of 68-31 after it had become a subject of much more partisan controversy than usual.

Another excerpt of Franken’s floor speech, also via the HuffPo:

Here’s what Sheila said: We really have to look at the values that guide us. We have to work toward an ethic that respects every individual, to be physically and emotionally safe. No one, regardless of age, colour, gender, background, any other factor, deserves to be physically or emotionally unsafe. In a just society, we pledge to act together to ensure that each individual is safe from harm. In a just society — I think we have to say this over and over and over — we are not going to tolerate the violence.

Madam President, the VAWA reauthorization bill is another step toward a more just society as Sheila described it. And I look forward to it becoming law.

