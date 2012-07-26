Take A Look Around Al Capone's Old Miami Estate, Now On The Market For $10 Million

Callie Bost
al capone house

Notorious mobster Al Capone‘s Miami estate is on sale for $9.95 million, according to TIME.

The Palm Avenue house sits on a 30,000-square-foot lot that borders the Biscayne Bay with a 30-by-60-foot pool, cabana, two-bedroom guest house and private dock.

Architect Luis Pons has renovated the house to its original state, when Capone lived there in the early 20th century. The house now sports clean white walls, wood floors, brass fixtures and a touch of class.

By the way, Capone reportedly paid just $40,000 for the property in 1928. Whoa —talk about a price hike!

At least there are no blood splatters on the walls.

The elegant pool cabana backs up to beautiful views of the Biscayne Bay.

So if you get sick of your pool, you have a body of water behind you to frolic in.

Most of the house has a clean white interior, with flashes of colour.

The estate has a lot of spiral staircases.

And plenty of palm trees—classic Florida.

Brass fixtures — only the finest for a mobster.

Capone apparently enjoyed a luscious, tropical backyard.

He could have walked these halls while planning Chicago's Saint Valentine's Day Massacre.

Another shot of Capone's house.

