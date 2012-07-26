Take A Look Around Al Capone's Old Miami Estate, Now On The Market For $10 Million

Notorious mobster Al Capone‘s Miami estate is on sale for $9.95 million, according to TIME.



The Palm Avenue house sits on a 30,000-square-foot lot that borders the Biscayne Bay with a 30-by-60-foot pool, cabana, two-bedroom guest house and private dock.

Architect Luis Pons has renovated the house to its original state, when Capone lived there in the early 20th century. The house now sports clean white walls, wood floors, brass fixtures and a touch of class.

By the way, Capone reportedly paid just $40,000 for the property in 1928. Whoa —talk about a price hike!

At least there are no blood splatters on the walls.

