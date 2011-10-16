Friday Drone Attack Kills Anwar Al-Awlaki's Son In Yemen

Anwar al-Awlaki

Photo: Telegraph

Three drone attacks in Yemen Friday night killed seven suspected militants including Anwar Al-Awlaki’s son, a security official said.Carried out in the Shabwa district, where the younger Awlaki had been holed up for more than eight months, the attack comes just weeks after the September 30 strike that killed the senior Al-Awlaki.



The attack was confirmed by a senior security official in Yemen through CNN, who said he had first hand knowledge of the deaths, but was not authorised to speak to the press.

President Obama hailed the September attack as a “major blow” against the al Qaeda terrorist group, but has not yet made an official response to yesterday’s attack.

