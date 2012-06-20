AKQA Will Join WPP—Here's Today's Ad Brief

WPP acquired AKQA, the companies announced this morning. The San Francisco-based agency, which anticipates $230 million revenue this year, was one of the last large shops that wasn’t owned by a holding company or publicly traded. According to a press release, AKQA (currently employing 1,160 people worldwide) “will continue to operate as an independent and stand-alone brand within WPP and be led by founder and CEO Ajaz Ahmed and Chairman Tom Bedecarré.”



Samsung has launched its biggest marketing campaign ever for the Galaxy S III. According to Ad Age, Samsung Mobile USA believes that it will spend more than twice of the 2011 budget for all Galaxy-branded products … which Kantar Media reports was $142 million.

Publishers Clearing House has hired Tamara Noble to lead its marketing and sales digital and mobile development efforts. Previously Noble was the integrated marketing director of Conde Nast Digital.

TBWA/Chiat/Day has chosen Ed Castillo as its new head of planning. Castillo is filling Eliza Esquivel’s empty post. Esquivel left to become Kraft’s vp of global strategy in May.

Momentum has cut staffers in St. Louis as a result of losing the Sea World Account to DraftFCB in May.

CANNES UPDATE:

BBH London won the Grand Prix in Creative Effectiveness for its Axe “Excite” campaign.

Google won the Mobile Lions Grand Prix for its re-imagining of Coca-Cola’s classic “Hilltop” commercial for the digital age.

Both Ogilvy Shanghai and Daimler won Outdoors Grand Prix awards for their work for Coca-Cola and Mercedes-Benz B-Class F-Cell, respectively. Ogilvy did a billboard and Daimler’s was ambient (taking advantage of mass transit).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.