This Greek Politician Somehow Managed To Spend $25,000 On 'Curtain Rods'

Photo: AP photo/ Aris Saris

As Greece prepares to go to the polls, a new bizarre scandal is seriously denting one of the major pro-bailout parties’ chances.Reports are surfacing about Akis Tsohatzopoulos, a founding member of the powerful Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK), and the lavish life of excess he loved to lead. For example, he held an extravagent wedding reception at the Four Seasons George V hotel in Paris, and documents have also revealed a €20,000 ($25,000) splurge on curtain rods, Reuters reports.



That’s right, curtain rods.

Tsohatzopoulos’s luxurious taste wouldn’t be so bad if he wasn’t currently in jail and awaiting trial for charges of money laundering and using off shore companies to buy a luxurious mansion in Athens just days before austerity measures were passed in Greece’s parliament — Greek Reporter says that the figure he’s thought to have appropriated is around €47 million ($59 million).

He is also suspected of tax evasion, obviously.

