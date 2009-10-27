Akin Gump Takes Over Rajaratnam's defence Counsel From Gibson Dunn

Raj Rajaratnam retained Gibson Dunn the day he was arrested on insider trading charges, and they managed to get him released on bail and minus an ankle bracement.



But there has already been a change — Akin Gump’s criminal defence group chair John Dowd is taking over, according to DealBook.

DealBook: Mr. Dowd is replacing James Walden of Gibson Dunn, a former federal prosecutor for the Eastern District of New York who co-chairs his firm’s white-collar crime defence practice. Mr. Walden represented Mr. Rajaratnam during his court appearance on Oct. 16, the day he was arrested, and obtained permission for his client to be free from jail on $100 million bail with no electronic ankle bracelet. (Prosecutors had requested that Mr. Rajaratnam be denied bail.)

“Raj has retained John Dowd of the Washington, D.C.-based firm Akin Gump to represent him going forward, and we are pleased Raj will continue to get great legal representation from such a fine group of lawyers,” Mr. Walden said in a statement. “Rest assured, his team will not miss a beat and is already well prepared to help him fight these charges and clear his name.”

Dowd is a well-known white-collar attorney. From his bio:

Mr. Dowd has represented a U.S. senator before the Department of Justice and the Senate Ethics Committee; a U.S. Army colonel in the Iran-Contra hearings; a U.S. senator before the Senate Ethics Committee; and a U.S. governor in litigation with the Resolution Trust Corporation and in a fact-finding hearing before the House Subcommittee on General Oversight and Investigations, Committee on Banking, Finance and Urban Affairs, which inquired into the failure of the savings and loan industry. He has served as an arbitrator for the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris.

Dowd also served as special counselor to Major League Baseball commissioners and wrote The Dowd Report, which addressed the investigation of Pete Rose.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.