Akeena Solar (AKNS): Top Of The Class For US Residential

Akeena Solar (AKNS), an American solar company that sometimes flies under the radar, has been given high praise by Kaufman Bros. analyst Theo O’Neill. He sees AKNS as the best residential solar company in the US:



In our opinion, Akeena gets no credit for having a differentiated product that looks much better, is cheaper and has the only truly responsive customer service effort. Selling and installing residential solar is only going to grow in importance in the U.S. and the only real model, in our opinion, is Akeena.

O’Neill was less impressed by the residential offerings of SunPower (SPWR), BP (BP), and Home Depot (HD).

Kaufman reiterates BUY on Akeena Solar (AKSN), target $12.

