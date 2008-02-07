Akamai: We're Working With Apple On iTunes Rentals (AKAM, AAPL)

In Akamai Technologies’ Q4 earnings call, chief Paul Sagan put rumours to rest that Apple was taking its iTunes download business elsewhere — like a Google-powered content delivery network.

To paraphrase: We’re working with Apple to support the rollout of their new movie service, Sagan said.

