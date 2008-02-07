Akamai: We're Working With Apple On iTunes Rentals (AKAM, AAPL)

Dan Frommer

In Akamai Technologies’ Q4 earnings call, chief Paul Sagan put rumours to rest that Apple was taking its iTunes download business elsewhere — like a Google-powered content delivery network.

To paraphrase: We’re working with Apple to support the rollout of their new movie service, Sagan said.

