Akamai, Vobile Try To Rain On Broadcasters' Parade In Las Vegas

Not sure what Akamai (AKAM) and Vobile intended to gain from this release, other than some attention at the National Association of Broadcasters confab. The two have done a study of bootlegged TV, and made some findings sure to not shock anyone:



US primetime TV shows are pirated and available online “minutes after broadcast.”

Illegal viewing is low for the first 12 hours (those who were most interested watched on TV)

Bootlegging peaks the day after initial broadcast, typically 12-18 hours later (those who missed the show, are now seeking it out)

Consumption of pirated video spikes during lunch time the following day

After 72 hours, the number of people who have watched through unauthorised means can equal 20% of the total TV audience (note “can” here — no doubt a worst-case scenario)

The moral of Akamai and Vobile’s story? Get your shows on legal online services fast (and using our technologies) or lose “tens of thousands” in ad revenue.

We’d love to see some concrete data from this study, which no doubt would be interesting. Until now we have a vague summary designed to scare broadcasters trying to enjoy themselves in Las Vegas.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.