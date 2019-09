Trading in on call options on Akamai stock (AKAM) surged today on chatter that the company will be acquired, says Bloomberg.



The stock also traded higher in a sharply down market.

Who would buy Akamai?

Most likely a telco or cable company.

Intel’s nutty purchase of McAfee may have opened the M&A floodgates.

More on the Akamai options here >

