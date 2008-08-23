Akamai Shares Jump On Buyout Chatter. But Who's Buying? (AKAM)

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) shares are up 6.3% today to $24.02 on “renewed takeover chatter.”
With a $4 billion market cap/$3.7 billion enterprise value, the content delivery network could be an easy acquisition for many big telecom operators or Internet companies.
So who might buy? The usual suspects include AT&T, foreign telcos, or possibly Internet giants like Microsoft. But so far, we haven’t seen any specific names being tossed around with today’s rumour.
Another possibility for the stock jump: Potential good news from Akamai’s patent case with rival Limelight Networks (LLNW).
Know more? Let us know in comments below, by email to [email protected], or via our anonymous tips box.
