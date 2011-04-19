Akamai Sees Breakthrough Via HTTP Dynamic Streaming With Adobe

LAS Vegas — Akamai has become the first content delivery network to be certified to distribute content via HTTP Dynamic Streaming from Adobe, both companies announced earlier this month.



At the NAB conference last week, we spoke with Akamai’s Stuart Cleary about this new delivery platform and why it is important.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV



