Akamai, Limelight, Level 3: Is Internet Video Growth Slowing?

From 24/7 Wall St: Shares in content delivery networks like Akamai (AKAM) and Limelight (LLNW) have sold off sharply. So has the stock of internet infrastructure network Level 3 (LVLT). The market believes that fierce price competition has hurt the margins at AKAM and LLNW. Over the last three months, Akamai shares are down 25% and new IPO Limelight is off over 60%. But, margin is not the only problem. Growth rates are flattening out… Continue reading.



