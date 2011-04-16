Akamai Jumps Into "TV Everywhere" With Authentication Services

LAS VEGAS — Akamai, the world’s largest content delivery network, announced at NAB this week that it is getting into the authentication management business around the “TV Everywhere” movement.



At the show, we spoke with Akamai’s Adam Greenbaum who explains the new offering.

He says Akamai’s service is focused primarily on content providers, like cable networks, who want to deliver video to consumers using multiple devices.

In the new effort, Akamai worked with Synacor, a company which provides authentication services for cable operators and others.

Andy Plesser

