Akamai To Launch Ad-Serving, Take On DoubleClick/Google?

Akamai Technologies’ content delivery network (CDN) already hosts many of the ads on the Web. But companies like DoubleClick — which Google is trying to acquire for $3 billion — run the actual ad servers that decide which ads get placed on which pages.

Now it looks like Akamai may be looking to take on DoubleClick with its own ad serving system. Evidence: Industry scuttlebutt and a couple of help-wanted ads.

Akamai is looking to hire a “Data Strategy and Analysis Lead” with experience “in the advertising industry and familiar with techniques associated with behavioural and other forms of ad-targeting,” and a software architect, preferably with “experience working in or with the advertising industry.”

If serving ads is Akamai’s plan, this makes sense. For years, Akamai has been looking for new ways to take advantage of its huge customer base and advanced network. An ad serving product is a logical extension of many of the CDN deals Akamai already has with top publishers. And some speculate that Google will try to take on Akamai in the CDN business. So an Akamai ad server could be a smart counter-move.

