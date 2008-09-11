Akamai (AKAM) Smashed By Crappy Economy, Apple Deal Won't Help

Citigroup analyst Mark Mahaney slashes his target on Akamai (AKAM) to $21, citing difficult macroeconomic conditions and “depressed equity markets.” Mahaney ignores Akamai’s recent score–an Apple iTunes HD deal--which won’t move the needle, anyway.



AKAM is currently trading 7.4X our ’08 EV/EBITDA. Depressed equity market valuations and weakening macro conditions have combined to bring AKAM’s valuation to a two-year trough level. We do not see a near term catalyst or any fundamental changes that would cause a material improvement in AKAM’s multiple, thus we are reducing our price target.

Mahaney maintains his Hold. In his view, the company’s positives roughly offset its negatives:

Negatives:

increased competition which may erode its customer base and deflate pricing and an uncertain demand outlook for customers engaged in emerging business models like Web 2.0, social networking, and software-as-a-service.

Postives:

Expanding revenue opportunity driven by broadband growth meeting online advertising, rich media and E-commerce, a best-in-class differentiated product set, and strong fundamentals with future growth potential in International markets.

