Trump's FCC chief has laid the groundwork for reversing Obama's net-neutrality rules

Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai on Wednesday took the first steps in his plan to roll back the key component of the “net-neutrality” order set during the Obama administration.

In an impassioned speech given in Washington, DC, Pai did not detail a direct replacement for the rules, but issued a notice of proposed rulemaking to the rest of the agency that will reverse the their current classification of internet service providers (or “ISPs”) as utility-like telecommunication services under Title II of the Communications Act.

Instead, Pai wants to return ISPs to being “information service providers” under Title I of the Act. That’s what they were considered prior to the 2015 rules, and would give them far greater control over what they can and cannot do.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

