Backstreet Boy Posts Before-And-After Hair Transplant Photo

Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean was a teen heartthrob back in his boy band heyday.



So now that the Backstreet Boys are going back on tour later this month, the 35-year-old musician wants to look his best.

McLean posted a photo to his Instagram account showcasing his new hair transplant.

He explained in the caption: “Some girls get there boobs done some guys get abb implants all to make them happy! This was the one thing I did and I couldn’t be happier thank u dr G!!!!”

