Here's AJ McCarron's Reaction To His Girlfriend Katherine Webb's New Fame

Katherine Webb, aka Miss Alabama, aka Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron’s girlfriend became a social media star last night after ESPN showed her on air and Brent Musburger praised her good looks.



How did McCarron feel when he found out every man in the country who was watching the game, including LeBron James, was drooling over his girlfriend and now following her on Twitter? Well, he tried to remain calm, but we can sense he’s pretty freaked out here, and maybe even a little jealous… (via Deadspin):



His reaction captured in one GIF:





