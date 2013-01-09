Alabama QB AJ McCarron Fires Back At Fellow Athletes Who Went Crazy Over His Twitter-Star Girlfriend

Photo: YouTube via @CJZERO

Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron’s girlfriend Katherine Webb became famous last night when ESPN showed a close up of her in the stands.Webb is a model, and the current Miss Alabama. Her good looks — and commenter Brent Musberger’s on-air fascination with her good looks — got her about 100,000 new Twitter followers in the space of a few hours last night.



Some of those follows came from pro and college athletes.

One of them was Darnell Dockett of the Arizona Cardinals, who tweeted his phone number at Webb in a supposed failed direct message (although we have a hunch it was a joke):

Photo: @ddockett

After the game, McCarron told him to settle down:

Photo: @10AJMcCarron

Another athlete who tweeted about Webb was Georgia QB Aaron Murray.

Photo: @aaronmurray11

McCarron fired back at him as well:

Photo: twitter.com

Smart stuff from McCarron, who will probably have to deal with this stuff until he graduates.

Here’s a sampling of athletes talking about Webb. She was a big hit:

AJ McCarrons girlfriend is the reason God invented PVR. #Pause — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) January 8, 2013

When Notre Dame is on offence they should just show McCarron’s GF til they punt. — Brett Anderson (@BrettAnderson49) January 8, 2013

I want to be a qb! Holy smoke show AJ — Logan Morrison (@LoMoMarlins) January 8, 2013

AJ girl badddddddd! — Kendall Marshall (@KButter5) January 8, 2013

