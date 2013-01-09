Alabama QB AJ McCarron Fires Back At Fellow Athletes Who Went Crazy Over His Twitter-Star Girlfriend

Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron’s girlfriend Katherine Webb became famous last night when ESPN showed a close up of her in the stands.Webb is a model, and the current Miss Alabama. Her good looks — and commenter Brent Musberger’s on-air fascination with her good looks — got her about 100,000 new Twitter followers in the space of a few hours last night.

Some of those follows came from pro and college athletes.

One of them was Darnell Dockett of the Arizona Cardinals, who tweeted his phone number at Webb in a supposed failed direct message (although we have a hunch it was a joke):

After the game, McCarron told him to settle down:

Another athlete who tweeted about Webb was Georgia QB Aaron Murray.

McCarron fired back at him as well:

Smart stuff from McCarron, who will probably have to deal with this stuff until he graduates.

Here’s a sampling of athletes talking about Webb. She was a big hit:

