A Miami Dolphins player who makes $500,000 explains why he started driving an Uber

Via ESPN A.J. Francis talks with an Uber customer while driving.

With NFL training camps underway, Miami Dolphins defensive tackle A.J. Francis can resume playing football, his biggest priority.

However, during the NFL’s long off-season, Francis took up another job — driving an Uber.

In a video with ESPN, Francis explained that despite making over $US318,000 last year and $US530,000 for this coming season, he wanted to supplement his income since he doesn’t get paid during the offseason.

“I have a workout bonus this year, but as anyone with a workout bonus will tell you, when you have a workout bonus, you don’t get that bonus until July, August,” Francis explained. “So, I decided to be my own boss.”

According to Spotrac, Francis has made over $US440,000 in his career, and this season, has a base salary of $US510,000 and a workout bonus for $US20,000.

However, the Dolphins season ended in December when they didn’t make the playoffs. That means from January to July, Francis was essentially eating into his savings.

“Instead of just spending money that I made last year, because I’m not getting paid this offseason, I’m making it another way. I’m just out here trying to make a dollar out of 15 cents,” Francis said.

Francis said his teammates either find it funny or haven’t spoken to him about it. Francis said he hasn’t even spoken about it to new Dolphin Ndamukong Suh, who signed a $US114 million contract this offseason, but said “We’re looking at life from two different viewing points.”

“I’m looking at it from the third floor, they’re looking at it from the penthouse.”

Watch the entire video below:

