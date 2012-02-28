A.J. Daulerio Tells Us About The New State Of Gawker

gawker.com



With the new year also came a new editor of Gawker, Gawker Media’s flagship site.A.J. Daulerio took over Gawker’s sports blog Deadspin from Will Leitch and turned it into a major player in terms of both news and audience. So he was well equipped to move into Gawker’s top spot.

We talked with Daulerio over Google Chat today about the Great Pageview Experiment, printing Brian Williams’ emails, and making his mark on the much-loved, much-feared site.

Business Insider: All right, first question, which plays to your past and your present: did you watch the Oscars or the All-Star Game last night? Or did you manage to fortunately avoid both?

A.J. Daulerio: Last half of the Oscars. I followed the NBA All-Star game on Twitter.

BI: So Drew Magary did the Oscars live-blog for you guys, which seems to fit into a general trend of you bringing in some of, I guess, “your people” to Gawker: Magary, Emma Carmichael, Mobutu Sese Seko. What made you decide to do that, aside from the obvious familiarity and that sort of thing? Since I think a lot of people would initially feel like sports and what Gawker covers don’t have a ton of overlap.

AJD: Well, Drew and Mobutu were easy choices to come over and write for us. Drew’s always done many general interest-type stories for Deadspin so I was sure he’d be a good contributor. Mobutu’s just a genius. A dark, mysterious genius with formidable writing talent and I thought he’d be an excellent edition to any political coverage on the site. And, Emma, well, she’s just a star. I couldn’t imagine succeeding at Gawker without her. She’s taken to her new “management” role naturally and has made the site better and stabilised the staff in the short time she’s been here.

BI: So Emma’s in a managing-editor-ish role more? I didn’t realise that, actually.

AJD: On the masthead.

BI: Ahh, noted. Mobutu and Drew have both gotten some pretty… feverish comments, which is nothing new for a Gawker writer, but noteworthy regardless. Do you feel like the “community,” is taking to their style? It’s definitely a little different than sort of what preceded them, though not in any way that doesn’t make sense.

AJD: Well, change is never easy for some people, especially commenters who have an attachment to whatever their idealised version of Gawker was. Some people just feel entitled to speak up about it. But I think I’ve made it very clear that their opinion means little to me. If a handful of anonymous hordes don’t like the new direction of the site, they’re free to go elsewhere. The internet is vast.

BI: On that note of the “attachment to whatever their idealised version of Gawker,” I wanted to ask you about what your conception of Gawker is now. I think the mandate behind Gawker’s coverage has expanded really quickly in the last few years, and especially compared to the, say, Choire Sicha/Emily Gould years or whatever, it’s much less insidery, much more big-picture. What do you see as Gawker’s sort of purpose for existing, if that isn’t too broad a question?

AJD: It’s a valid question. I’ve been in the position a little more than six weeks and my first priority at this early stage is to make the staff happy and, you know, LIKE working for Gawker. From there, things will start to fall into place. I’ve always taken a more magazine-y approach to blogging and I think that could lead to some pretty cool shit happening on this site. Yet, it’s still undefined. I like where it’s at right now and I’m excited about the possibilities of where it could go. But if it doesn’t work out, no biggie. It’ll be fun to watch. For me, at least.

BI: Do you feel like the staff didn’t necessarily like working for Gawker in the past? Especially with the Great Pageview Experiment, it seems as though you’ve tried to call out and incentivise the stuff that people used to rag on Gawker for, and make it more enjoyable.

AJD: I don’t know any of the details but I do know this staff has been together a long time and I honestly wanted them to make the most out of this experience as possible. I don’t want them to ever think that any of their ideas are “too good” or “too involved” or “too expensive” to publish on Gawker. I want them to take risks and be proud of their work here. And I especially don’t want them to think that if the end result doesn’t bring in millions of new visitors that they’ve failed. Most of the time, a writer’s best work doesn’t bring a fire hose of traffic. Traffic is still important, of course, but I just think we can shift the priorities a bit and make the site work for the writer instead of the other way around.

BI: That makes sense. I feel like we’ve seen some evidence of that in, for example, Hamilton Nolan going on that junket, or Maureen going to the Wing Bowl. Were those stories that they pitched, or assignments? And it seems like you want to continue pushing in that direction?

AJD: Assignments, and, yes, of course.

BI: They were interesting marriages of writer and material, I think. Had you ever been to the Wing Bowl before? What about that did you think to pair with Maureen?

AJD: Yeah, I’d been before. Maureen is fearless and up for anything so I just thought the experience would be a good match. It was actually much more tame than past events, so that was a little disappointing but she was downright inspiring and it meant so much to me that she was on board with it from start to finish.

BI: She’s definitely fearless. The way she mixed it up with Betsy Rothstein from Fishbowl DC last week seemed representative of the vibe that, maybe, Gawker has always had, but definitely has now: calling out bullshit, but in a way that actually seeks to improve the situation. That wasn’t investigative, necessarily, but I know you come from an investigative background: how important is it to you to be getting scoops and reporting, not just in the magazine-y way but also in an investigative way?

AJD: I don’t consider myself an investigative reporter, per se, I’m just very, very curious and sometimes I get overly obsessed with a story and just don’t let it go even though I probably should. Or else I end up in the apartment of a crazy woman wearing Brian Cashman’s sleepwear. That’s just me, so I’m sure I’ll pursue those stories and push others to pursue them as well.

BI: That distinction seems reasonable. So, that sense of curiosity, then, is more what you’re trying to instill in the site? That seems like a good way to sum up the sense of what you guys are doing, a lot of the time.

AJD: Sure. I’m saying it’s not really a plan. More just who I am.

BI: Got it. OK, and then the mixing-it-up-with-Rothstein bit: is that an important part of what you guys are doing? Not necessarily telling truth to power, because I wouldn’t call Betsy Rothstein power, but holding people accountable for the gross/absurd things they do.

AJD: Well, I do like conviction. Sometimes that gets nasty.

BI: What does it seem like Denton wants out of you and the site? The last memo he sent, right around when you started, was very holistic, especially for him: everyone gets bonuses! More long stories! So, are you and him gelling and working together nicely?

AJD: Yeah, I think so. We’ve always gotten along well. I know he tends to critique this site more than the others but so far he hasn’t been meddling too much. I’m his guy for now until he changes his mind and wants someone else. We have enough faith in each other that I think we’ll both know when it’s not working anymore. But this iteration of Nick Denton is easily my favourite. Even if we have had an unfortunate public spat in the office during my first week.

BI: That was definitely colourful.

