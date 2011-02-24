Aisha Qadaffi Flees The Country But Her Plane Is Denied Entry Into Malta

Joe Weisenthal
Aisha Qaddafi Gaddafi

Photo: Allvoices.com

Libyan leader Muommar Qaddafi says he’ll stay and die on Libyan soil, but that apparently doesn’t apply to his lone daughter, Aisha.Word is she’s left the country, but having a hard time finding a country that will take her. A plane she was on just got denied entry into Malta, says Al-Jazeera.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese wife of Qaddai son Hanibal was denied entry into Lebanon last night.

