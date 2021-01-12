Airwallex are currently offering a corporate expense card with up to $500 cashback

Australian fintech Airwallex is celebrating their fifth birthday with a corporate expense card offer.

Businesses can earn up to $500 cashback.

While some business have struggled over the past year, Australian fintech Airwallex has thrived, thanks to the increased demand for online payments. In April they raised US$160 million (AU$254 million) in funding and a further US$40 million (AU$56 million) in September, allowing them to further their reach in international markets. The unicorn company even made Forbes Cloud 100 list.

Founded in Melbourne in 2015, Airwallex is a cross-border payment service that allows businesses to make domestic and international payments easily and cheaply. To celebrate their fifth birthday, Airwallex are currently offering a new corporate expense card that can give businesses up to $500 cashback when used.

In terms of general service, Airwallex’s borderless card allows businesses to hold money and perform transactions in multiple currencies, while offering conversion rates 90% cheaper than the banks.

With their expense card promotion, you are able to earn $50 cashback – up to a total of $500 – for every $5,000 of eligible card purchases. This includes all international card spend, along with spend with exclusive merchants like Facebook, Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

As Airwallex are a business-to-business service, their expense card isn’t available to individual consumers. This $500 benefit is also only available to new Australian customers who have signed up and been approved for an Airwallex account between 27 Nov 2020 to 31 Jan 2021.

International purchases that use the Airwallex card are only eligible for this cashback offer until 31 March 2021.

