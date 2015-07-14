AirTree Ventures, the $60 million fund, has just made another startup investment

Dan Petre of AirTree Ventures.

AirTree Ventures, the $60 million fund run by Craig Blair and Daniel Petre, has just invested $1.2 million into Melbourne-based employee rostering startup Ento.

Founded back in 2009 by 28-year-old Aulay Macaulay, the startup helps businesses manage employee scheduling, leave and attendance. It has been bootstrapped for the past five years and is now used in more than 1,500 workplaces.

“We haven’t spent a single dollar on marketing to date and yet we have continued to rapidly grow revenue month on month. We now want to accelerate our growth further and expand our international efforts,” Macaulay said.

The AirTree investment will be used to fund Ento’s international expansion plans.

Earlier this year the venture capitalist firm invested $4 million in design crowdsourcing platform DesignCrowd. It made its first investment in December, committing $1.5 million to pet-sitting marketplace PawShake.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.