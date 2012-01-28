AirTran Really Went Out On A Wing With These Wacky Livery Designs

Photo: via AirTran
Many airlines celebrate significant milestones with a unique livery on one of their jets. It is not rare to see planes celebrating national events, a significant occurrence in an airline’s history, or even sponsored opportunities.In the USA, one airline that has taken frequent advantage of the opportunity to rebrand their planes is AirTran.
Since they sponsor a number of teams and individuals, AirTran uses their aeroplanes as a unique way to activate partnerships.
Each special plane is renamed and unique graphics are applied to make it stand out from the rest of the fleet.
Since AirTran has been acquired by Southwest Airlines, the fleet will begin to rebrand to Southwest’s livery in 2012. With that in mind, we thought it would be a prime time to take a look back at some of the unique designs they have used over the years.
In 2005, AirTran applied the likeness of music legend Elton John to 20 of their aeroplanes, and even offered a way to track them all on their website. This was a result of the installation of of XM Radio on board.
This aircraft is a bit more unique. Comedian and writer Mark Malkoff basically lived on AirTran planes for 30 days straight, taking 135 flights and travelling over 100,000 miles. AirTran let him live on the planes for a month to help overcome his fear of flying.
AirTran rebranded one of their 717s to coincide with the opening of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando, Florida.
As part of their partnership with the Milwaukee Brewers, AirTran rebranded this plane in honour of the team's 40th anniversary.
