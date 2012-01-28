AirTran Really Went Out On A Wing With These Wacky Livery Designs

Photo: via AirTran

Many airlines celebrate significant milestones with a unique livery on one of their jets. It is not rare to see planes celebrating national events, a significant occurrence in an airline’s history, or even sponsored opportunities.In the USA, one airline that has taken frequent advantage of the opportunity to rebrand their planes is AirTran.



Since they sponsor a number of teams and individuals, AirTran uses their aeroplanes as a unique way to activate partnerships.

Each special plane is renamed and unique graphics are applied to make it stand out from the rest of the fleet.

Since AirTran has been acquired by Southwest Airlines, the fleet will begin to rebrand to Southwest’s livery in 2012. With that in mind, we thought it would be a prime time to take a look back at some of the unique designs they have used over the years.

