Airtime, The Chatroulette Of Facebook, Is Hiring A Bunch Of New Engineers

Airtime, the new company from Napster alumni Sean Parker and Shawn Fanning, has a new landing page with some new job listings.



We’ve heard from industry sources that Airtime will be a Chatroulette-esque app built into Facebook. Airtime launched a way to sign up for early access in February using Facebook Connect.

Airtime appears to be hiring four new engineers altogether, including a web-based interface engineer and traditional software engineers.

Here’s the description of the service on the website:

Airtime is a live social video company founded by Sean Parker and Shawn Fanning. Located in San Francisco, our small team shares a passion for using the latest video technology to bring people together. Our investors include Founders Fund, Accel Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Google Ventures, SV Angel, Yuri Milner, Ashton Kutcher, will.i.am, Scott Braun, and Michael Arrington.

TechCrunch’s Ingrid Lunden has a few theories of what the new illustration on the site means, suggesting its some kind of user-generated broadcasting network.

