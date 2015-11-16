Airtasker will now stock gift cards in Coles, Woolworths and BIG W

Airtasker CEO Tim Fung. Photo: supplied.

Airtasker, Australia’s largest online marketplace for tasks, has partnered with three of country’s biggest retailers — Coles, Woolworths and BIG W — to bring customers a new offering of Airtasker Gift Cards.

The gift card credit will able to go towards almost any task, from everyday chores to queuing up tickets.

The partnership, which is the first major commercial recognition of the sharing economy trend in Australia, will create a distribution network of over 2,300 retail outlets, in what is Airtasker’s first step from digital to physical.

“The launch of Airtasker Cards is a huge step forward for us, as we’ve now made the platform more accessible to consumers than ever before,” Airtasker co-founder and CEO Tim Fung said.

“We’ve made significant headway in the past year, with Australian consumers realising they can get more done by working with people in their local neighbourhood. We believe that Airtasker Cards will push this sharing economy trend to the next level.”

Over the last 12 months the platform has seen significant growth, adding more than 170,000 new members since the start of the year. It now has a total of more than 360,000 customers on the platform.

In October, Airtasker also partnered with fintech startup PromisePay to power the platform’s $25 million in transactions. Read more on that here.

