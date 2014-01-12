This Copenhagen Startup Wants To Make HDMI Cables Obsolete

Danish company Airtame still has a week to go on its IndieGogo crowdfunding project, but it’s already raised roughly $US650,000 for its $US160,000 goal.

Their product is a wireless HDMI dongle that instantly mirrors your computer’s display to a television, projector, or any larger display with an HDMI port. And it does so without wires. Check out the demo video for more below. If you like what you see, you can chip in $US169 and have two devices sent to your door.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.