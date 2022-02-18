How long an AirTag battery should last, and how to replace it

You likely won’t need to replace an AirTags’ battery within a year of use. Apple

Your AirTag battery life should last for around one year, depending on your usage.

The battery is replaceable with another CR2032 lithium coin battery.

To replace the battery, unscrew the silver cap from the AirTag, swap batteries, and screw the cap back in place.

AirTags are Apple’s answer to Tile and similar tracking devices that you can affix to luggage, keys, and other common items so you can easily find them if they get misplaced. As convenient as AirTags are, they have a weakness: The battery doesn’t last forever. You can expect an AirTag battery to last about a year, at which time it’s easy to replace.

How long an AirTag battery should last

Each Apple AirTag comes with an integrated battery that should last for about a full year before needing replacement. The actual battery life will vary depending upon how much you use it (for example, how often you use the Find My app to zero in on its location).

And you shouldn’t be caught off-guard; your iPhone will warn you with notifications when the battery runs low, and the Find My app displays the battery level on the Items tab whenever the level gets low enough that you should replace the battery.

The Find My app warns you about a low battery in your AirTag. Dave Johnson

How to change an AirTag battery when it dies

When you have been notified that the battery is low enough to replace, here is what to do:

1. Get a replacement CR2032 lithium CV coin battery.

2. If the AirTag is in any sort of case, remove it.

3. Hold the AirTag with the silver cap facing you.

The silver part of the AirTag is a cap that unscrews to reveal the battery. Dave Johnson

4. Press down on the silver cap and spin it counterclockwise — you might need to place even pressure on it with two fingers to get it to turn. You should be able to unscrew it from the surrounding casing. When the silver cap is loose, remove it.

5. Remove the battery and replace it with the new battery in the same orientation (the positive side should be facing up).

Insert a new battery and then twist the silver cap to reattach it. Dave Johnson

6. Screw the silver cap clockwise back in place.

When it’s properly assembled, you will hear a chime.