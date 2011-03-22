WATCH: Qaddafi's Compound Targeted By Coalition Airstrikes

Coalition airstrikes targeted Qaddafi’s compound in Tripoli yesterday even though U.S. military leaders say they are not targeting Qaddafi himself.



Indeed.

A coalition military official told CNN that the compound was targeted “because it contains capabilities to exercise command and control over Libyan forces. The coalition’s goal is to degrade Qaddafi’s military capabilities.”

Video of the bombed out building below. CNN’s Nic Robertson was taken on a tour by Libyan officials.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.