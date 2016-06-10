Watch US-led airstrikes obliterate ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria

Recently released footage from the Combined Joint Task Force’s Operation Inherent Resolve shows US-led warplane taking out a variety of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria.

Currently, the US leads 65 nations in a coalition that is attacking ISIS from the air and supporting regional allies who fight them on the ground.

On April 27, the coalition took out an ISIS fighting vehicle near Mar’a, Syria:

On May 5, the target was an ISIS weapons storage facility near Qayyarah, Iraq:

Then on May 22, coalition warplanes destroyed an ISIS communications center near their Iraqi capitol of Mosul:

