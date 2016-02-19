Watch coalition airstrikes obliterate two ISIS financial storage centres

The anti-ISIS coalition carried out two major strikes against ISIS last week that targeted the group’s financial and cash distribution centres in Iraq.

The US military released two videos showing coalition airstrikes obliterating an ISIS bulk cash storage and tax collection headquarters and a second cash storage facility. Both locations were in the vicinity of Mosul, Iraq, the largest city that ISIS currently holds.

The goal of the airstrikes, according to Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, was to disrupt the group’s operational abilities.

“The strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to eliminate the Daesh terrorist group and the threat they pose to Iraq, Syria, and the wider international community,” the task force wrote on YouTube. “The destruction of Daesh targets in Syria and Iraq further limits the group’s ability to project terror and conduct operations.”

Both strikes occurred on February 13. The strikes were part of a number of airstrikes against ISIS by the coalition in both Iraq and Syria. Other targets hit included ISIS fighting positions and weapons caches in Iraq, and an ISIS tunnel and tactical unit in Syria.

The strikes come amid a wider US operation to target the militant group’s finances. Earlier this month, the US targeted ISIS oil and gas facilities in order to undermine the group’s ability for self-funding.

We have GIFed the two strikes on February 13 below:

You can also watch the airstrikes below:

