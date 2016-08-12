Watch US-led airstrikes eradicate an ISIS tactical unit

On July 26, coalition military forces in support of Operation Inherent Resolve continued their hunt against ISIS militants with eight airstrikes near Manbij, Syria.

A press release from US Central Command states that the airstrikes struck eight separate tactical units, destroyed 12 fighting positions, and eliminated two ISIS vehicles.

Manbij is a city in northern Syria that is the last piece of ISIS territory that shares a border with Turkey. Currently, US-backed forces have almost completely retaken the city from ISIS in a major blow to the group’s territory.

In addition to the strikes in Manbij, coalition forces also struck other ISIS targets in Iraq — destroying weapons caches, bunkers, and mortar positions.

In total, 22 airstrikes using bombers, attack fighters, and remotely piloted aircraft were coordinated against ISIS, the militant group also known as the Islamic State, ISIL, or Daesh.

