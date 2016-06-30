Watch US-led airstrikes demolish a major ISIS fighting position

Operation Inherent Resolve An array of equipment used in Operation Inherent Resolve.

The US military has released a video that shows the anti-ISIS coalition eliminating an ISIS fighting position near a critical battle line near Manbij, Syria.

Manbij has emerged as a critical front as it is one of the last areas of territory that ISIS can contest along the Turkish border. Kurdish troops have recently taken the city, and the consolidation of control over the area would effectively block ISIS from being able to move fighters and supplies over Turkey’s porous border.

The strikes occurred on June 21 as part of the anti-ISIS coalition’s efforts to eliminate ISIS’s abilities to carry out terrorist attacks across the world and hold territory in Iraq and Syria.

US Central Command notes that the strikes near Manbij were part of a larger series of attacks against the terrorist group throughout Iraq and Syria. In addition to destroying the fighting position, the coalition also hit an ISIS headquarters near the group’s de facto capital of Raqqa, several other tactical units near Manbij, and a tactical unit near Ma’ra, Syria.

In addition, in Iraq the coalition carried out strikes against ISIS tactical units and rocket systems in Mosul, rocket rails in Qayyarah, and a heavy machine gun unit in Tal Afar.

The strikes were carried out using a mixture of bombers, attack, fighter, and unmanned aircraft.

You can watch the strike against the fighting position in Manbij below.



via GIPHY

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.