Watch US-led airstrikes obliterate a critical ISIS fighting position

On July 16, coalition military forces in support of Operation Inherent Resolve continued their hunt against ISIS militants with seven airstrikes near Manbij, Syria.

A press release from US Central Command states that a total of five separate ISIS tactical units,

nine fighting positions, a tactical vehicle, and a house-borne improvised explosive device (HBIED) were eliminated during this joint-assault.

In addition to the strikes in Manbij, coalition forces also struck other ISIS targets in Iraq — destroying mortar systems, numerous oil tankers, a supply cache, and assembly areas.

Altogether, a total of 17 airstrikes using bombers, attack fighters, and remotely piloted aircraft were coordinated in the effort to put an end to ISIS’ reign of terror within the region.

Here’s what the strike against fighting positions near Manbij, Syria looked like:



via GIPHY

Watch the entire video from CJTF Operation Inherent Resolve:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.