Watch a US-led airstrike flatten an ISIS fighting position in Iraq

Recently released footage from the Combined Joint Task Force’s Operation Inherent Resolve shows a US-led airstrike levelling an ISIS defensive fighting position outside of Qayyarah, Iraq.

ISW An Institute for the Study of War map shows Al Qayyarah on in ISIS’ territory in Iraq.

This airstrike is just one of the nearly 12,000 airstrikes carried out in Iraq and Syria by the US and 10 other coalition nations.

Here is footage of the strike:



