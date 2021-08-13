Airstream says it may have to ditch the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for its camper vans amid continual supply chain delays

The 2022 Interstate 24X Touring Coach. Airstream

Airstream is facing supply chain disruptions for necessities like Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis.

Airstream has seen “enough” Sprinter chassis supply issues, but relies on it for camper vans.

Shifting away from the Sprinter is “always a consideration,” Bob Wheeler, president and CEO of Airstream, said.

Famed road travel vehicle maker Airstream has seen skyrocketing sales, impressive backlogs, and a surplus of job applicants amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But there’s one major yet unsurprising problem hiding in the shadows of this success: supply chain issues.

Like other RV, travel trailer, and camper van makers, Airstream – which specializes in “silver bullet” trailers and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter camper vans – has been hit with supply chain disruptions amid increasing demand for its vehicles. This has amounted to rising supply costs, material shortages, and consequently, delayed production increases.

“The best thing we can do is provide our suppliers as far out a forecast as we can,” Bob Wheeler, president and CEO of Airstream told Insider in early July. “We’re very dependent on our supply base to keep business going.”

But it’s more than just the delayed delivery of air conditioners and refrigerators caused by backups in the Port of Los Angeles, according to Wheeler. Airstream is also facing camper van chassis supply issues. But unlike other van conversion companies that can build on several chassis like Ford Transits and Ram Promasters, Airstream relies solely on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for its camper vans.

So if Airstream can’t get its Sprinters, “we’re out of business,” Wheeler said.

In April, Daimler cut hours for about 18,500 employees and paused production in two German plants due to the computer chip shortage, which has also impacted other automakers, Ilona Wissenbach Nick Carey reported for Reuters. But Airstream’s current Sprinter chassis delay isn’t an isolated incident: “Let’s just say that we’ve had enough supply side issues with our Sprinter chassis over the years that we’d be foolish if we didn’t start to look for other alternatives,” Wheeler said.

As a result, Wheeler says moving away from the Sprinter chassis is “always a consideration” as the company “continues to have supply side challenges from one supplier.”

Issues related to camper van chassis sourcing aren’t unique to Airstream. Amazon has been buying up Sprinters, Transits, and Promasters to use as delivery vans. But these are the same vehicles often used for camper van conversions, making it more difficult for custom van conversion companies and ustomers to source their vehicles, CNN’s Moira Ritter reported.

Daimler did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for a comment.