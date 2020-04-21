Airstream just unveiled the new $238,000 Atlas camper RV built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter — see inside

Airstream 2020 Airstream Atlas.

Airstream has unveiled the new 2020 Atlas RV built on the chassis of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 with a 170-inch wheelbase.

The Atlas comes with a full bathroom, kitchen, Murphy bed, couch, and a television.

The sides of the $US238,071 van can expand out to make room for the Murphy bed.

The company partnered with the automaker for the camper RV series to give the Atlas a “Mercedes-Benz performance and Airstream quality,” according to its website.

Airstream’s choice of a Sprinter base is unsurprising: the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a popular campervan chassis pick for both large companies like Airstream, and smaller independent van conversion companies.

In total, the 2020 Atlas has similar amenities as other luxury camper RV conversions – such as a kitchen, bathroom, and sleeping area – but with the Airstream and Mercedes touch of luxury. The camper RV is 24-feet long and sleeps two. However, the van can seat up to four people: two at the driver and passenger seats, and two on the couch, which comes with seatbelts.

Keep scrolling to see the inside of the Atlas:

Like a pop top camper, the sides of Atlas’ body can extend out further for a more spacious interior. This extra space allows passengers to pull out the Murphy bed in place of the couch.

Airstream 2020 Airstream Atlas.

The 73-inch by 73-inch mattress is made of springs that allow for a “supportive” and “ergonomic” sleep, according to Airstream.

Airstream 2020 Airstream Atlas.

Two of the couch’s seats can recline, allowing passengers to prop up with a footrest.

Airstream 2020 Airstream Atlas.

There are also two small height-adjustable tables that can be placed in front of the couch and the passenger seat, while its swiveled back, to serve as a dining and workspace.

Airstream 2020 Airstream Atlas.

For a relaxing night in the RV, Airstream built reading lights and book shelves by the couch-bedside.

Airstream 2020 Airstream Atlas.

Further entertainment options includes a 40-inch Samsung LED Smart TV with a sound bar can extend out of its storage unit with the push of a button.

Airstream 2020 Airstream Atlas.

Customers can pick from several interior colour schemes, including a “Tommy Bahama” edition of the Atlas that offers a bar and custom tropical-esque upholstery and decor.

Airstream 2020 Airstream Atlas.

Like many non-camper homes, the Atlas has a bathroom with a medicine cabinet vanity, faucet, shower, and porcelain toilet. The latter is a deviation from the typical pull-up or portable toilets found in many camper vans.

Airstream 2020 Airstream Atlas.

Bathroom storage comes in the form of a closet with hangers and drawers, storage space under the sink, and a cabinet behind the vanity.

Airstream 2020 Airstream Atlas.

The kitchen is equipped with dual burner gas stove tops, a sink, a convection microwave, a 9.1 cubic feet refrigerator-freezer, a pantry, and a kitchen fan.

Airstream 2020 Airstream Atlas.

The water for the sinks and shower — heated through a tankless water heater — is sourced from the 23-gallon fresh water tank. There are also 31-gallon grey and 23-gallon black water tanks onboard Atlas.

Airstream 2020 Airstream Atlas.

Atlas can also be used off-grid with its 3.2-kilowatt diesel generator, converter inverter, and two 12-volt batteries.

Airstream 2020 Airstream Atlas.

There’s also a 300-watt solar system onboard for an environmentally friendly supply of energy.

Airstream 2020 Airstream Atlas.

An air conditioning and heat pump unit aboard Atlas controls the temperature inside the camper cabin. But for times when passengers want some fresh air instead, the camper also has a sunroof that comes with shades and a screen.

Airstream 2020 Airstream Atlas.

There’s also an electronically-powered awning that allows passengers to enjoy a sunny afternoon outside in the shade.

Airstream 2020 Airstream Atlas.

Atlas’ exterior also has storage compartments, motion-activated lights, an outdoor shower connection …

Airstream 2020 Airstream Atlas.

… and cabin door steps that retract when the door closes.

Airstream 2020 Airstream Atlas.

In total, Atlas is 10 feet, six inches tall, and 8 feet, three inches wide including the air conditioning unit. However, the camper’s interior standing height is only 6 feet, 6 inches, with an interior width of 7 feet, 4.5 inches.

Airstream 2020 Airstream Atlas.

The tiny home is powered by a Mercedes-Benz 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine, allowing the vehicle to achieve 188 horsepower and 325 foot-pounds of torque. In total, Atlas has an estimated 16 to 18 highway miles-per-gallon rating.

Airstream 2020 Airstream Atlas.

The van’s dashboard has charging ports, cup holders, and a storage compartment. The driver and passenger’s seats can also swivel to face the inside of the van.

Airstream 2020 Airstream Atlas.

The Sprinter has also been modified to include Airstream’s “Air Ride Suspension” that allows the van to optimise its drive while on the road.

Airstream 2020 Airstream Atlas.

The 2020 Airstream Atlas starts at $US238,071.

Airstream 2020 Airstream Atlas.

