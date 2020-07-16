Airstream upgraded its most popular travel trailer RV to make it bigger and more luxurious for 2021 — see inside the $45,900 Basecamp

Airstream has released the 2021 version of its most popular travel trailer, the Basecamp 20 and its off-road friendly iteration, the 20X.

The two builds are based on the original Basecamp 16 and Basecamp 16X.

The 2021 upgrades include larger trailer sizes that house more storage units, a new dinette that can convert into a bed, and a fresh, grey, and black water tank for the kitchen sink and bathroom.

The Basecamp 20 starts at $US45,900 and the 20X $US48,900, not including extra add-ons such as a microwave, solar panels, and air conditioning unit.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Airstream has unveiled the latest 2021 versions of the Basecamp 20 and its off-road upgraded 20X, both of which can sleep up to four people.

The Basecamp is one of Airstream’s eight travel trailers, which also include the recently refreshed Flying Cloud and International. Despite this variety of towable tiny home options, the Basecamp has risen to become one of Airstream’s most popular trailer model, according to the company.

The 2021 Basecamp builds are an upgrade from the original Basecamp 16 and 16X with its larger size and, consequently, new and more amenities.

These new Basecamp features include a new convertible dinette, more storage space, and independent fresh, grey, and black water tanks, to name a few upgrades. And because the travel trailers are now 20 feet long, weigh 3,400 pounds – although the 20X is 100 pounds heavier – and have a gross vehicle mass of 4,300 pounds, both the Basecamp 20 and 20X can be towed by an SUV or truck.

Besides the differences in base weight, the 20 can be distinguished from the 20X with the latter’s extra off-road-oriented upgrades that make it heavier, taller, and $US3,000 more expensive than the $US45,900 Basecamp 20 build.

Keep scrolling to see the new travel trailers:

The Basecamp 20’s exterior is 3.75 feet longer, nine inches wider, and 4.75 inches taller (including the air conditioning unit) than the Basecamp 16.

Airstream The Basecamp 20.

Similarly, the interior of the Basecamp 20 is two inches wider and 3.5 inches taller (by the entry area) than its previous iteration.

Airstream and The Public Works The Basecamp 20.

The Basecamp 20X is an upgrade of the 16X, which was designed to make the trailer more off-road friendly.

Airstream and The Public Works The Basecamp 20.

The differences in the measurements between the Basecamp 16 and 20 also applies to the 16X and the larger 20X, except for the exterior height.

Airstream The Basecamp 20.

The exterior height (with the air conditioning unit) of the 20X is five inches taller than the 20.

Airstream and The Public Works The Basecamp 20.

The 20X receives its unpaved road-friendly title with its lift kit, stabilizer jacks, large off-road tires, tinted window guards …

Airstream and The Public Works The Basecamp 20.

… underbelly skid protectors and stainless steel front wrap, to name a few features.

Airstream and The Public Works The Basecamp 20.

To accommodate the lift kit and larger tires, Airstream also included an extra step by the main door of the trailer.

Airstream and The Public Works The Basecamp 20.

The exterior of both the 20 and 20X have an optional railing system that allows a camping tent to be set up conjoined to and outside of the trailer, according to Airstream’s video tour of the trailers.

Airstream and The Public Works The Basecamp 20.

Source: Airstream

Now to the interior. Most of the new 2021 updates can be seen inside, which now include more storage units, an exterior shower, and wiring that allows for Airstream Connected, the company’s WiFi plan, to name a few upgrades.

Airstream and The Public Works The Basecamp 20.

The water systems have also been boosted to include a new tankless hot water heater and 27-gallon fresh, 28-gallon grey, and 21-gallon black water tanks.

Airstream The Basecamp 20.

Other upgrades include a furnace to warm up both the interior and the water tanks, as well as a larger refrigerator.

Airstream and The Public Works The Basecamp 20.

The updated refrigerator sits beside the new U-shaped dinette area that can seat four adults.

Airstream The Basecamp 20.

The dinette’s removable tabletop can also swivel without bumping into anyone who’s seated, allowing people sitting at the centre of the dining area to leave without needing those seated at the ends to stand up.

Airstream and The Public Works The Basecamp 20.

This dining area also doubles as a sleeping or lounge space with the ability to convert in about 30 seconds, according to Airstream.

Airstream The Basecamp 20.

Source: Airstream

When dinette is in bed mode, the space can sleep two children or one adult.

Airstream and The Public Works The Basecamp 20.

Basecamp’s non-dinette rear bed is 82 inches by 78 inches and can be converted into a large garage space, workspace, or a half-bed, half-garage area.

Airstream The Basecamp 20.

Basecamp 20 also has a rear hatch that serves as a second access point into the trailer through the garage/bed area.

Airstream The Basecamp 20.

The rear hatch and main entryway both come with a bug guard and screen.

Airstream and The Public Works The Basecamp 20.

The galley — which sits between the bed and dinette — consists of a countertop, cabinets, sink, and dual-burner cooktop. The refrigerator and optional microwave are across the way next to the dinette.

Airstream The Basecamp 20.

If the microwave option — which is placed above the refrigerator — isn’t selected, the space will be converted into a storage unit.

Airstream The Basecamp 20.

Besides the microwave, solar panels and an air conditioning unit come optional.

Airstream and The Public Works The Basecamp 20.

The bathroom — which houses a clothesline, towel bar, sink, shower, and toilet — is across from the galley unit and on the other side of the refrigerator and microwave.

Airstream The Basecamp 20.

The interior is also lined with storage units and USB and 110-volt outlets.

Airstream and The Public Works The Basecamp 20.

There are eight windows and skylights to brighten up the interior …

Airstream The Basecamp 20.

… but the trailer also comes with blackout curtains if its occupants prefer privacy and the interior LED lights instead.

Airstream The Basecamp 20.

Customers can pick one of three interior colour options — Glacier Lake, Red Rock, and Forest Ridge — that have varying seating, laminate, and cargo bar colours.

Airstream The Basecamp 20.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.