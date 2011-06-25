This Gadget Holds All Your Movies And Streams Them To Your iPhone Or iPad

Photo: Ellis Hamburger

Bringing along DVDs on vacation is cumbersome, and choosing which movies to sync to your 16GB iPad is stressful to say the least.AirStash is a tiny Wi-Fi-enabled storage device that you can stuff with as many movies, pictures, and documents as you can. You’re only limited by the size of the SD card you put inside it.



Click here to see why you’ll want an AirStash >

You can access these files from any Wi-Fi enabled device, and for iPad and iPhone users, there’s even an app to make viewing your content super simple.

AirStash is also very flexible–it has no internal storage (like other hard-drive based Wi-Fi storage devices), so you can pick and choose how much you want to spend on an SD card.

AirStash also functions as a brilliant way to transfer some photos you just took on your camera to your iPhone or iPad. Pop your SD card into the AirStash, then use the AirStash app’s convenient Import feature to grab the pictures you want and view them or transfer them wirelessly.

All you need to do is turn on the AirStash, select it from the list of Wi-Fi networks on your device, and open the app to view your content.

In an office setting, one potential application would be sharing files on everyone’s iPads or iPhones. Up to 8 people can simultaneously view documents, movies, etc, on the AirStash. Some files like PowerPoints will have to be viewed in a separate app such as Quickoffice or iWork. (It would be great for AirStash to add support for those files in its next app release.)

This also means that if you’re an affluent family full of iDevices, everyone in the car’s backseat can watch movies on their respective devices. We love imagining it.

The manufacturer says the battery will last for five hours (which is great compared to competitors with hard drives). The device charges by being plugged in to a computer’s USB port, but grab a car adaptor or AC adaptor and you’ll be as good as gold on vacation.

The AirStash is $99.99, and SD cards come separately (32 GB max). The app is a free download from the App Store.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.